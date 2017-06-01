Mankato Brewery Now Canning Beer

Creative minds are brewing just down the street at the Mankato Brewery.





In an effort to boost their beer's longevity and have room for more artistic appeal, the Brewery has decided to take up canning their beer.

Canadian based Cask Canning designed a canning line specifically for the Mankato Brewery to fit in their space.





Chris Collins of Mankato Brewery says, "It has a de-palletizer, which allows us to use automation to fill cans instead of having to have people stacking cans or manually load the machine. We'll still have the same operator and people will be needed but it'll be a lot easier."



The Brewery's first canning run is scheduled for next Tuesday.

--KEYC NEWS 12