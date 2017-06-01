4 Arrested In Nicollet, Blue Earth County Prostitution Sting

4 people are arrested in Blue Earth and Nicollet County in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

The sting was conducted Wednesday by the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, New Ulm Police Department and Mankato Department of Public Safety.

A total of four people were arrested, including three in Nicollet County and one in Blue Earth County.

The names and ages of those involved will be released once charges are filed.

The investigation was made possible by a grant through the Woman’s Foundation of Minnesota and the Office of Justice Programs.