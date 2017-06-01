Authorities Believe Andover Man Killed Parents, Then Himself

Anoka County authorities say it appears a man shot his parents then killed himself in their home in the Minneapolis suburb of Andover.

Deputies were dispatched to the home around 7 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check after neighbor became concerned at the lack of activity there. They found the door unlocked and went inside to find three adults dead.

Cmdr. Paul Sommer of the Anoka County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that all three died of gunshot wounds, and that investigators don't think there's any danger to the general public. No other suspects being sought.

Names of the victims have not been released.

The case remains under investigation.