Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputy Makes Unusual Rescue

An Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputy made an unusual rescue last week.

The Sheriff's Office says Deputy Lee was heading into work when we noticed a hen mallard duck standing in the roadway acting strange.

When he stopped alongside her, she proceeded to hiss and ran over to the storm drain.

Deputy Lee looked closer at the storm drain, and ended up seeing 8 ducklings at the bottom.

The sheriff's office says he pulled off the top grate, crawled down into the drain and brought them up one by one and all 8 babies were reunited with their mom.