2 Charged In Fridley Homicide

Authorities say a fatal shooting in Fridley happened after a drug purchase.

A criminal complaint filed in Anoka County charges two men with second-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old James Chapman last Saturday. The complaint says Chapman was shot once in the chest after selling some marijuana to 35-year-old Bryston Hill-Turnipseed. Authorities say Hill-Turnipseed left the house and returned with 44-year-old Johnny Edwards who shot Chapman.

Bail for Edwards was set at $1.5 million Wednesday while bail for Hill-Turnipseed is $1 million.