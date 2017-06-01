Recent Senior Games Draws Crowd, Economic Boost

The recent Minnesota Senior Games held in Mankato are being called a success.



The Mankato Sports Commission says roughly 375 athletes competed in 25 sports from May 18-21.

The commission says an estimated 480 hotel room nights were generated and approximately $250,000 in economic impact was created over the course of the four-day event.

Sports Commission Director Chris Willaert says being able to showcase all the community has to offer those who don't regularly visit while also creating significant economic impact is a great opportunity.

Mankato will host the 2018 nationally-qualifying Minnesota Senior Games, with dates yet to be determined.

