Coley Ries: Mankato's Softball Star

MANKATO, MINN: From Mankato East Cougar, to national champion.

Eagle Lake Native Coley Ries finished her collegiate pitching career on top.

"It really hasn't sunk in yet, I can't even explain what it feels like to be a national champion because it hasn't hit yet. I think it will soon once the madness kind of calms down, and you let it sink in and realize what you've accomplished. It's incredible, this week has been the best week of my life, and this group has been phenomenal to end my career with," said Coley Ries, national champion.

What started as a dream, is now a reality as pitcher Coley Ries slowly worked her way through the Mankato softball ranks first with the Peppers then with Mankato East all the way to being a star at MSU.

"It's been a dream of mine since I was little, I attended a ton of different sporting events for MSU athletes in the past, and they were all my role models, and they were who I wanted to be so being able to now be that for the younger kids is a dream come true," said Ries.

119 wins, 1481 strikeouts, 39 shutouts and a 1.60 ERA. That's the career Ries put together at MSU, not to mention countless awards including the NFCA Player of the Year Award and Most Outstanding Player at this year's NCAA Division II Softball Championship.

"Coley's just a phenomenal pitcher, and what's she's got is a tremendous competitive spirit, and she's so tenacious out there on the mound, but she's truly a leader, and she truly was the heart and soul of this team. We followed her lead," said Lori Meyer, MSU softball head coach.

"You could see Coley, she had that competitiveness to her and obviously had all the pitches. It's fun to see her. I knew she'd be successful to pretty much break every pitching record in MSU history, and one of the top pitchers in Division II, but I don't think anybody thought that would happen. She proves that hard work, a tough mentality, she's so good between the ears, that's the thing about Coley. Mentally she's so dialed in, and that's such a big part of the game, physical, yep, but there are some kids physically that are pretty good, but maybe not mentally. And that's where she is so good," said Joe Madson, Mankato East softball head coach.

Helping lead the Mavericks softball team to its first national title wrapping up her collegiate career in style.

But there's still plenty of work to do in Mankato.

"Softball will be in my life somehow, I think coaching might be where I end up. Staying around here helping out with local teams, and helping out with our program here at MSU is something I'm definitely interested in continuing," said Ries.

"She'll be a terrific coach, she relates well, she's competitive, she'll be really good if she ever want to take on that task, and who knows, she'll probably do it at the collegiate level," said Madson.

Setting a great example for other softball players in the area.

