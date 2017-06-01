Gov. Dayton Reacts to President Trump's Paris Accord Decision

President Donald J. Trump Thursday announced his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Governor Dayton:

“President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Change Agreement is terrible for our state, nation, and world. It will cause irreparable damage to our environment and our economy. It will withdraw the United States, the largest energy consumer in the world, from the collective efforts to reduce severe environmental damage before it is too late.

“As damaging as this decision will be, it will not deter our efforts here in Minnesota. We will show the world what we can achieve by working together to conserve energy, to use cleaner and renewable energy, and to leave a livable planet to our children and grandchildren.”

-KEYC News 12