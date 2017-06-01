Kids Preparing To Hit The Books This Summer

Another year of the Blue Earth County Summer Reading program begins.

Sign up starts today for the annual program for kids just learning to read to avid bookworm teens.

This year will include the return of some of the most popular events include the Raptor Center, airplane rides and a magic show.

There will also be some new events featuring Dakota culture and exploring the world of Oz.

Blue Earth County Library Director of Library Services Tim Hayes said, "Studies have always shown that the kids that read throughout the summer are much better prepared when they start school in the fall. We don't like to think about that now, but it helps them keep up with their reading, keep up with all the things that they're going to have to deal with when they go back to school."

The first event is June 6.

Kids can be registered for the program at the Blue Earth County Library locations or online.

There's also the chance for kids to win prizes for how much they read.

Link: http://beclibrary.org/200/Summer-Reading-Program

--KEYC News 12