MSU Sees Reduction In Carbon Footprint

MSU–Mankato is making strides reducing their carbon footprint.

A study completed by the University's Environmental Committee says the carbon footprint dropped by 6.8 percent over a five-year period.

The study covers the academic years of 2011-2012 through 2015-2016.

The survey says two factors played a role in decreasing emissions: more students walking to school instead of driving and an energy efficiency program.

MSU-Mankato Environmental Committee Louis Schwartzkopf said, "Eliminate waste in its HVAC system. Heating, ventilation and air conditions system. That program was brought onto campus in the fall of 2012, and it reduced electricity use and natural gas use by about five percent each."

That reduction has saved the college about $220,000 a year according to the report.

The University is currently implementing a state–based program to further reduce energy and natural gas use.

MSU also host different events to promote sustainability.

