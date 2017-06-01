Brownfields Grant Helps Mankato Assess Environmental Issues

The city of Mankato receives a $300,000 grant to help investigate redevelopment sites for environmental issues.

Mankato is one of more than 170 communities and organizations across the country to receive a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to address what are known as brownfields.

City of Mankato Housing and Economic Development Coordinator Kristin Prososki said, "This will really allow us to take a look at any environmental issues that might exist on sites within the city of Mankato."

A brownfield is a commercial or industrial site that could have environmental issues that need to be addressed before redevelopment can move ahead.

A $300,000 grant from the EPA will help the city investigate those sites for any issues that might exist.

"Some of the first steps at looking at are there issues on the site. In cases where there are not, it could really allow development proceed much faster than it otherwise would," Prososki said.

Kristin Prososki said when an investigation discovers an environmental issue, the city can help developers look at resources to clean up the site.

The grant will focus on the oldest parts of the city with the Sibley, Washington, Lincoln, Tourtellotte and Germania Park neighborhoods for qualifying projects.

Prososki said, "We did target neighborhoods that generally have the property that's been developed the longest because those will most likely have the issues that we're looking to address."

When it comes to the issues a site could face, it's often all across the board.

Prososki said, "In a lot of cases we've seen over the years so many various uses that there can be a wide variety of contaminants even on one site."

Mankato applied for the grant last year but was unsuccessful.

