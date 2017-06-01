Ex-Principal Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

A former Minnesota high school principal has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

The Carver County Attorney's office says former Chanhassen High School Principal Timothy Dorway pleaded guilty Thursday to seven counts of possessing child pornography.

A plea agreement requires Dorway to receive a five-year sentence next month. He will serve two-thirds of the sentence in prison and the remaining third on supervised release.

Dorway was arrested in December after authorities executed search warrants at the school and his home in Victoria following a tip by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He was fired from his job in January.

Dorway began teaching in 1995. Before moving to Chanhassen High School, he worked at Park High School in Cottage Grove, Owatonna High School and Rochester Publc Schools.

-KEYC News 12