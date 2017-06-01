Searchers Looking For Overdue Canoeists in BWCA

Crews are searching for three canoeists reported overdue in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area of northeastern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad is searching for the group at their reported access point, which is the Moose River access off the Echo Trail.

The two men and a woman were due out of the wilderness area on Monday. WDIO-TV reports the search by land, air and water began after the group was reported missing Tuesday.

Names, ages and hometowns of the missing people were not immediately released.

-KEYC News 12