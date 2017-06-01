KEYC - Seeing More Than Double at Mankato East

Seeing More Than Double at Mankato East

By Erika Brooks, Reporter
MANKATO, Minn. -

Mankato East and West both hosted graduation tonight. For those in attendance at Mankato East, you may have noticed some similar faces.

The nearly 300 graduating class of Mankato East saw two sets of triplets...and one set of quadruplets all get their diplomas together tonight...
 
"It feels good, I don't know how I'd do without them."

"Yeah to have not just one sibling but two siblings always push me to be my best is something we always strive off has really made us who we are today."

"It helps to have two hands to guide you through high school to always be there for you when you're down, it's cool," the Baynes triplets said.
 
While it is a little sad to say goodbye after spending years together, the siblings are looking forward to the future.
 
"I'm kind of excited to go our separate ways and kind of see how we work together not all the time but also it's going to be kind of sad because they're my favorite people."

"It'll be weird because we'll see each still but not every day like usual so it's weird."

"Yeah it's going to be weird not having those two to fight with at home or help me with my math homework, a lot," the Scruggs triplets said.
 
While it looks special to the outside observer, for them it's just family...
 
"No, it just feels like siblings. It just feels like we're siblings. It feels normal, you just have three people around you but when I think about it, them just being themselves. It's just, man I really do have three siblings."

"Yeah it hits you."

"People like freak out, oh how is it? Normal, I mean it's all we know."

"I don't know how to answer," the Fritz quadruplets said.
 
Growing up as multiples there some things they have definitely heard enough of...
 
"Are they twins and me being like no, we're triplets."

"Which one are you again?"

"I'm tired of asking who was born first."
 
"The question of are you guys triplets."

"Definitely or oh my gosh I've seen those two twins running and you're the only girl and I'm like we're actually triplets."
 
And if that wasn't wild enough for one graduating class...six sets of twins also graduated!
 

--KEYC News 12

