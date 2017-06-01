Final Day of School for Mankato Students

School's out for the summer for Mankato Area Schools.



The final bells have rung; students boarded the bus for the last time and teachers are getting their first big break in months.

But the end of a school year is always a little bittersweet.



"You can start to feel the excitement build in probably Mid-May, it gets a little interesting of course. But it is also very sad to because you have to say goodbye to some people that you love and care about and especially our 5th graders, we had our 5th grade graduation and they're great kids," Kennedy Elementary Principal Jason Grovom said.



Another bittersweet moment to summer vacation...while the students won't be back until after Labor Day, teachers are due back to school Mid-August to prep for the next school year.

--KEYC News 12