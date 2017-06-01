KEYC - St. Peter Softball Heading to State For First Time Since 2007

St. Peter Softball Heading to State For First Time Since 2007

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The St. Peter Saints softball team defeated Jordan in the Section AA Final.

Saints win 5-4, and are heading to state for the first time since 2007.

