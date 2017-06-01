KEYC - St. Mary's Wins Section 2A Softball

St. Mary's Wins Section 2A Softball

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Knights softball team played Mankato Loyola Thursday afternoon.

Knights win 4-2 for the Section 2A title, and are heading to state for the first time in 10 years.

