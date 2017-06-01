St. Mary's Wins Section 2A Softball

In the Section 2AAA baseball tournament it's the Mankato East Cougars squaring off against the Mankato West Scarlets in the final four on Wednesday. The Scarlets offense explodes for 15 hits in the contest they led 6–1 after the second inning. West puts four more runs up on the board and go on to win 10–3 over East. Scarlets improve to 15–6 on the season and plays Marshall Saturday at noon at Johnson Park ... Meanwhile the Cougars play New Ulm at the same spot and...