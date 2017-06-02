This Year's Measles Cases In MN Exceeds Total U.S. Cases Reported Last Year

The number of measles cases in the Minnesota outbreak exceeds the total number of cases reported in the entire united states last year.

Minnesota health officials say as of yesterday there are 73 confirmed cases of measles in the state--most of them are in unvaccinated preschool children. Compare that to the seventy cases recorded last year in the united states.

The outbreak started in April in the Somali-american community has spread quickly..

and with the holy month of Ramadan underway...

Health officials worry that will accelerate the spread of the disease in the community.

There have been some encouraging signs since the outbreak began in April..as the number of vaccinations is on the rise...from 2700 a week before the outbreak to as many as 9700 a week recently.