Four Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident In Blue Earth County

4 people are injured in a crash in Blue Earth County last night.

It happened just before 5 p.m.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Sarah Robertson of Madison Lake, was eastbound on Highway 14 turning north on Highway 60.

Another vehicle driven by 30-year-old Amal Abdinur, of Rochester, was westbound on Highway 14.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Robertson and Abdinur and her 2 passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.