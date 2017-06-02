MDH Reacts To President's Decision To Pull U.S. From Paris Climate Accord

That announcement to pull the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord has the Minnesota Department of Health reaching out with potential public health implications of the decision.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Dr. Ed Ehlinger says climate change is one of the most significant public health challenges our world faces today.

He said evidence shows rising temperatures increase air pollution, which can worsen asthma and other cardiovascular diseases. It can also speed up the spread of vector-borne diseases like Zika virus and lyme disease.

MDH says the decision is "the opposite of what we need to be doing to protect and improve the health of everyone on our planet."