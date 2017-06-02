Sen. Al Franken Dis-invites Kathy Griffin

Sen. Al Franken has dis-invited Griffin from an event promoting his new book, ``Giant of the Senate.''

Franken says he has heard from constituents ``who were rightfully offended,'' leading the Minnesota Democrat to change his mind from earlier, when he had said she was still welcome. He says he takes seriously that Minnesotans were upset by her behavior, which he characterizes as ``inappropriate and not something that should be anywhere'' in the national discourse.

It's the latest fallout after the comedian posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.