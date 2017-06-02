Area Lawmakers Recap Session

The legal battle brewing between the governor and GOP leaders was one of the topics of conversation this morning as area lawmakers recap the work of this legislative session.

Greater Mankato Growth hosted the event featuring DFL Representatives Jack Considine and Clark Johnson and Senator Nick Frentz, with Republican Senator Rich Draheim.

The lawmakers say this session was largely a success for this area with the passage of sales tax extension, cracking down on ADA lawsuits, bonding and help for rural schools.

Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake) said, "I think that's what you should do is work together to have the best bill for the people. It shouldn't be political and that's why I think the Senate, in my opinion, did a great job this year because we did work across the aisle, we took people first instead of politics."

The DFL members of the panel add there were issues this session with political wrangling in the House and the long term impacts the tax and transportation legislation could have.

Rep. Clark Johnson (DFL-North Mankato) said. "We had a chance to really do a bill that would have included a compromise, perhaps in general fund money but also new constitutionally dedicated funding and just a refusal by the majority in the legislature to do that I think holds us back."

The event also covered the topics of finishing Highway 14 and health care.

--KEYC News 12