KETELSEN REPORT: USDA Appointments Being Held Up

Farmers and agriculture officials in most states are still waiting for new leadership to be appointed to key federal positions. State directors for several important USDA programs have yet to be named. The appointments are part of the presidential transition process.

With USDA secretary Sonny Perdue being confirmed after several months delay, that's led to a number of state agency appointments also being held up. State FSA directors, rural finance and others have been on hold awaiting Perdue's final approval. John Monson is a former FSA director in Minnesota, now a senior vice president with AgStar Financial Services.

Former FSA State Director John Monson said, "The senior Republican, which aligns with the administration, would be the one to make the nomination to the President. They would select an individual for leading the FSA and Rural Development as well as a five person committee for FSA. In Minnesota, that person is Congressman Eric Paulson, and then he would submit this to the White House, his names, and that would go back to the Secretary's office, they have an individual that's responsible for making those appointments, and so they have to do this for all 50 states."

Monson says the appointments are critical for farmers across the country. Many states are still working on getting people in office.

It takes time to listen, learn from staff, understand the industry stakeholders better, get your strategic plan together and then frankly you have several years to do that work, and then there's a tendency to be almost a lame duck, almost a year before the election that happens. As a result of that, people are a little bit leery to take any specific action because they're waiting for a potential new administration to come in and change it again.

All of these top ag positions around the country are very important to keep the dollars moving and projects moving ahead smoothly. New people will soon be in place and there will be a lot of work ahead of them in the months ahead.