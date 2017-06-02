Family of Woman Shot by Chaska Officer Reaches Settlement

Relatives of a woman fatally shot by a Chaska police officer in 2015 have agreed to settle their lawsuit against the city for $1.7 million.

Thirty-four-year-old Dawn Marie Pfister, of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, and her boyfriend, Matthew Serbus, were fatally shot on Highway 212 in Eden Prairie following a high speed chase.

Attorney Robert Bennett is representing Pfister's family. Bennett says none of the officers who fired their weapons at the scene that day in February 2015 shot at Pfister accept for Chaska Officer Brady Juell.

Bennett has released two uncut dash camera videos of the shooting.

The attorney representing the city, Jason Hiveley, did not immediately return a call for comment.

