Minnesota Residents Working in Wisconsin Get Tax Break

Minnesota residents working in Wisconsin will get both short- and long-term tax relief from the 2017 Legislature.

Such commuting residents will be eligible for an income tax reciprocity credit for 2017.

The tax credit's predicted cost would be about $8 million for the 2017 tax year. It'll be paid from Minnesota's general fund and be distributed by the Department of Revenue similar to a tax refund.

Provisions in the bill also direct the Minnesota Department of Revenue commissioner to carry on negotiations with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for a new tax reciprocity agreement.

Around 80,000 workers travel between the two states. About 56,000 Wisconsin residents work in Minnesota, and 24,000 Minnesota residents work in Wisconsin.

