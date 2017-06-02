Summer is Time For Parents To Remind Kids to Keep Safe

The end of the school year means plenty of free time for students over the next three months and authorities say it's a good time for parents to keep tabs on their kids to keep them safe.

Authorities encourage parents to talk to their kids early and often about the danger of matches and flammable liquids, as well bike and water safety.

They say if you take kids to the park it's best to sit at a distance to make sure they are making healthy choices and not putting themselves in danger.

The one thing they highly recommends is making sure your children let you know what they are doing when it starts getting dark.

"If the street lights come on, your kids should be checking in at home. So night time safety is a must. When it starts getting to dusk, there is more susceptibility to not see kids or not find kids when we need to find them, so having some check in times or points."

The city does still have a curfew of 10 p.m. in place for children under the age of 16, but Clifton says enforcement is secondary to education to make sure parents are properly watching their kids.

---KEYC News 12