Legislature Hires Law Firm to Challenge Dayton Over Budget

The Minnesota Legislature is hiring a private law firm to challenge Gov. Mark Dayton's veto of its budget.

Dayton zeroed out the Legislature's budget while signing the rest of a $46 billion budget earlier this week. It was a response to lawmakers forcing him to sign a $650 million package of tax cuts that Dayton now wants to slim down.

A committee of top legislators on Friday approved hiring Minneapolis firm Kelley, Wolter and Scott. Their agreement calls for a rate of $325 per hour.

Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt says Dayton's action was clearly unconstitutional and needs to be fought in court. It's unclear when or where that case will begin,

But the clock is ticking. The Legislature's funding will dry up July 1 when a new budget starts.

-KEYC News 12