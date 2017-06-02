Amber Alert Cancelled for Mom & Baby from Coon Rapids

UPDATE: Authorities say the Amber Alert has been cancelled after the mother and baby were found safe.

Original story:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued an Amber Alert.



A 13 month old child, Kasina Smith, and her 25 year old mother, Erica Liasha Crumb, were taken at 12:44pm while leaving the doctor’s office located at 9055 Spring Drive NW, Coon Rapids, MN by Milo Levell Smith, who is the father of the child.

The father currently has a restraining order against him.

The BCA says their direction of travel is unknown. They were last seen in a 2001 Chrysler Sebring LXI with MN plate # 589LRK.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

--KEYC NEWS 12