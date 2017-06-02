Nolan Says No to Run For Governor

Democratic U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan says he won't run for governor in 2018.

Nolan had been mulling running for the state's highest office for months. Fellow Congressman Rep. Tim Walz already launched a campaign alongside many other Democrats.

But the 73-year-old Democrat announced Friday he wouldn't run for governor and indicated he'll stay in Congress. Now in his third term since rejoining Congress in 2012, Nolan says the issues in Washington, D.C. are too pressing for him to step away. Nolan narrowly won re-election to his northeastern Minnesota district last year.

The field of Democrats running for governor was already crowded. Walz is joined by state Reps. Erin Murphy and Tina Liebling, St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman and state Auditor Rebecca Otto in vying for the party's nomination.

-KEYC News 12