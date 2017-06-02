Man Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Car

A man is seriously injured after being hit by a car on Riverfront Drive in downtown Mankato.

It happened around 1:15 Friday afternoon.

A vehicle driven by Richard Lee Kalis, age 79 of Mankato, was traveling northbound on Riverfront Drive when Dennis Lee Bents, age 59 of Mankato, was struck. Bents was crossing from the east side of the road heading west. He was transported by local ambulance for what appeared to be serious injuries.

The northbound lanes of Riverfront Drive (from Cherry to Main streets) was closed at the time of the incident, which remains under investigation. Assisting were the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Gold Cross.

-KEYC News 12