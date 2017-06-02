KEYC - Finding A Jury Of Peers

Finding A Jury Of Peers

MANKATO, Minn. -

It's a foundational piece of the U.S. Justice System, ingrained into the Bill of Rights, that a defendant has the right to have their case decided by 12 people with one job.

Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott said, "Will they follow the law as instructed by the judge and will they set aside what they have heard, read or seen in the media."

In high-profile cases, it can often be harder to find a jury that hasn't heard about the case, not just because of traditional news media, but with the rise of social media, where an incident can be posted and shared before a call to 911 even hangs up.

Fifth Judicial District Chief Public Defender Scott Cutcher said, "It's rare if someone comes in and doesn't know about the case. If it's a high-profile case, we assume that everyone has seen it and ask them what have you heard, what have you seen, what have people told you."

That can often lead to a longer process of narrowing the jury pool down to 12 people, plus a number of alternates.

McDermott said, "The defense or the prosecution can ask the court to remove somebody for cause if they show actual bias."

It’s a process that can start before the jury pool even enters the courtroom, with questionnaires sent out in some cases.

McDermott said, “Reviewed by the judge and attorneys before that jury is even brought in and so that helps speed up the process in some respects. It gives you more insight.”

For Chief Public Defender in the Fifth Judicial Branch Scott Cutcher, it's with a focus on one goal.

Cutcher said, "Everyone says you're looking for a fair and impartial jury. We're not at all; I'm looking for someone that's going to have me win."

In many cases, the need for a jury simply isn't there.

Cutcher said, "We should have more jury trials. I've always thought we don't have nearly enough. You know, 95 percent plead out I think."

Pat McDermott says he has not seen a case moved out of Blue Earth County because they couldn't find 12 people to fill a jury.

--KEYC News 12

