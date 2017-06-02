Cooling Off In The Pool

Many students are spending their early days of summer vacation at the pool as they begin to open.

The Waseca Water Park opens today just in time for the warm weather and students starting their summer break.

Almost 300 people are swimming at Waseca's pool today, and that number will continue to grow as more area pools open up in the coming week.

Recreation Coordinator Sara McKay said, "We're busy all the time. Typically, the last couple weeks that we're open we see a decrease just because of athletics and school activities and vacations and such."

The Waseca Water Park is open noon to 7 p.m. most days.

The Spring Lake Swim Facility in North Mankato opens tomorrow, June 3 with business hours going from 1 until 7 p.m. and is open every day through August 20.

Mankato's Tourtellotte Pool is currently open daily from 1to 6:30 p.m. and until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

--KEYC News 12