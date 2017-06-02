Barn Destroyed By Fire in Morton

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a barn fully engulfed in flames. The barn was located along the 1000 block of Valley Drive in the City of Morton. It happened around 3:00 Friday afternoon.

The structure was a complete loss.

The Morton Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Franklin Fire Department, Franklin Ambulance Service, North Ambulance Service, and the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.

