KEYC - New Season for Lancers

New Season for Lancers

By Erika Brooks, Reporter
MANKATO, Minn. -

The Mankato Area 77 Lancers have kicked off another season.
 
Rehearsals began back in January and today the parade band took to the street.
 
"We've been working on music we've been working on marching, now we take all of that and we put it together in a really cool show," Assistant Band Director Brian Kotila said.
 
The 77 Lancers stand out among the rest...

"The time commitment is something people from the outside can see, when you look at our schedule you'll see it's very time intensive it's very involved but I think that speaks to what really sets this group apart and that's the dedication and the commitment," Kotila added.
 
"We all work hard, we're all very determined and the staff obviously helps us out and we have a great student leadership team," Drum Major Ella Haefner said.
 
Playing in the band is something students can't wait for growing up.
 
"My sister had just joined the previous year and I went to all their parades I knew all their shows by heart. I knew a lot about Lancers and I was really excited to join," mellophone player Lainey Adams said.
 
With Spat Camp just one day in, the Lancers already have a firm foundation built.
 
"Each day we talk about improving everyday that's what our main goal is," Haefner said.
 
"I'm looking forward to seeing how far we can build off of that by the end of the season," Adams added.
 
Following the competitive season, the band will leave for its annual tour. This year, they're heading to San Francisco to march in the Alameda 4th of July Parade.
 
"We get to fly this year instead of going on a bus so that's super exciting and super new and Lancer tours are always a lot of fun," Haefner said.
 
"Meet the Lancers" is the community's first chance to see the band in action, next Wednesday at Mankato West High School.

