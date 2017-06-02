Minnesota Vikings Storm Drive a Tank, Raise Money for Veterans

KASOTA, Minn - Minnesota Vikings training camp is right around the corner, but earlier Friday players and coaches came together supporting Warrior Rising.

A non–profit organization helping veterans start up and sustain businesses.

"We work with a lot of NFL teams, and there's no NFL team more supportive of the military than the Minnesota Vikings," said Jason Van Camp, Warrior Rising Executive Director.

Flamethrowers, tanks, and camaraderie, the purple and gold swarmed Drive a Tank earlier today for some off-season fun.

"Shooting the Barrett .50 Cal was by far my favorite part, driving the tank was easily number two, the flamethrower was hot, very hot," said Alex Boone, Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman.

It's all in an effort to raise money for veterans after an idea that started brewing years ago.

"They said you know what Jason we joined the military for a reason, we're disciplined, hardworking, wanting to do more with our lives, but now everybody serves us and that's not who we are, that's not what we're about. And it gives me something to think about," said Van Camp.

After that, Warrior Rising was introduced as a platform to help veterans start up their own businesses by giving them the tools to succeed ...

So far the group has 10 veteran entrepreneurs its working with this year, and is hoping to have more than 100 at this time next year through an online site where people can donate, or sponsor a veteran.

The Minnesota Vikings are just part of that equation to reach as many people as possible.

"Those people that are pro military, that get it, that want to help veterans, and that also are fans of the NFL, specifically the Minnesota Vikings, so we've had an overwhelming response in Minnesota because of the Vikings, we think by partnering with the Vikings, it's going to continue to move forward in that fashion," said Van Camp.

And the Vikes are more than happy to help out in any way they can.

"For me personally to be a part of anything with the military or veterans, it's a huge honor for me. To help these guys with their startup businesses, it's awesome. I'm a big fan of buying all my stuff from veteran owned companies. I'm so happy to be here, it's unbelievable," said Boone.

"Anytime you get to do something for the military with my background, and you know just the understanding of what the men and women that do serve will go through and the sacrifices they make, and their family make, so anytime you do that, it's a great cause," said Mike Priefer, Minnesota Vikings Special Teams Coordinator.

Warrior Rising followed it up with an auction for players and coaches to raise money for the non–profit.

If you'd like to donate, you can visit http://www.warriorrising.org/

--KEYC News 12