Warrant Issued After Inmate Fails To Return From Work Release

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 38–year–old man from Mankato after escaping custody.

According to court documents, Ronald Dennis Volk received a work release from custody on Thursday, June 1.

The release lasted through 5:15 that evening but Volk didn't return.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office put out a call to other law enforcement agencies to look out for Volk.

As of June 2, he has not been found, and a warrant has been issued with the charge of escape from custody.

Court records show Volk was charged on Tuesday, May 30 for fleeing police and driving with a revoked license.

