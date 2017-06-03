KEYC - Treats Stand Serving As Inspiration

Treats Stand Serving As Inspiration

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. -

It's become a summer tradition for many in the Mankato area to help out a good cause.

This is the 11th year of Lauren Senden's Treat Stand, which started as a summer staple lemonade stand when she was in kindergarten.

The 16–year–old Miss Mankato Outstanding Teen uses it as a way to give back to the community, with all proceeds going to the Backpack Food Program.

Starting with just Lauren and her mom, it's expanded into an operation involving her family and neighbor to help make all the treats and run the stand.

Lauren has also served as inspiration for other young girls who've gone on to follow in her footsteps.

Miss Mankato Outstanding Teen Lauren Senden said, "There are little girls out there that are going to start doing their own treat stands, and I have a friend, a family friend who did her own lemonade stand this year, and she's donating 100 percent to the Backpack Food Program, and that's just so special to me to know that little girls are going to follow in my footsteps and continue on the legacy of Lauren's Treat Stand."

Wrapping up this afternoon, there were candied pecans, cookies, caramel and more, served up with free lemonade.

KEYC News 12

