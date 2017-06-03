Riding For The Gift Of Life

Nearly 120,000 Americans are on the national transplant waiting list for organs and other human tissues and that number is growing.

Using a trailblazing ride, dozens on horseback are bringing attention to the need.

Before many were out of bed on Saturday morning, riders were saddling up their horses eager to hit the trails.

More than 40 cowboys and cowgirls setting off for the final leg of an almost 320-mile journey.

Trails4Transplants Co-founder Ashley Peterson said, "This year we started in Edgeley, North Dakota. Now, we're making our way to Bird Island, Minnesota."

Galloping along Highway 212 from Renville to the county fairgrounds, this almost 20-mile trip isn't just to enjoy the open sky.

This is the fifth year of the Trails4Transplants long distance, two week ride to raise funds and awareness for the need of organ, eye and tissue donations using these majestic animals.

Peterson said, "Well, the horses work as a wonderful catalyst to state conversation. People see us coming through town, and they wonder what's going on."

They also stop in schools, talk with groups and host community events.

Setting off in 2013, with a different trek through the upper Midwest each year, it's drawing people who keep coming back from Minnesota and the Dakotas as far west as Washington, and southeast to Florida and Louisiana

A rider from Frierson, Louisiana Felicia Gorham said, "When I first heard about it, it was nothing more than a big trail ride. I was very excited, but when I got up here for the first time, I heard the story of a liver recipient and it made is so much more and so honorable of a journey."

About 20 riders with a crew of dedicated volunteers made the entire trip this year, joined by about 100 others along the way.

For some, it's a personal journey with the reason why etched on their back.

"My brother was an organ donor, so I'm a donor family, so it's just been really inspiring to see other success stories about donation," Peterson said.

And for others, it's a way to teach how people can help an estimated 22 people who die on the transplant waiting list each day.

Gorham said, "I haven't known anyone that has needed one. I have been very blessed there. I haven't known anyone that's actually been a donor. We've always checked the box [on driver licenses]."

But this journey wasn't originally meant to travel this far, planning to ride into the sunset after the first year.

Peterson said, "We had so much fun that we end up turning into a six-year, 2,000 mile round trip from Warren, Minnesota, making a great big loop and coming down into Rochester."

Where they will be arriving this time next year after starting in Willmar in late May 2018.

The ride is being capped off June 3 with a community event at the Renville County Fairgrounds starting at 6 p.m.

To learn more about Trails 4 Transplants, visit: http://trails4transplants.org/

https://www.facebook.com/trails4transplants/

https://www.donatelife.net/statistics/

