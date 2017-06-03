Minnesota Group Helps Wisconsin Inmates Train Service Dogs

A Minnesota nonprofit is turning to Wisconsin prison inmates to train puppies to help people with mobility challenges, hearing loss, autism, seizure disorders and diabetes.

Reports say that the organization, Can Do Canines, arranged the canine/prisoner partnership at the Jackson Correctional Institute.

Can Do Canines prison program director Dyan Larson leads a two-hour training session once a week. Unit supervisor Melinda Derus will oversee day-to-day training. Two inmates are assigned one dog. The dog is crated in the inmates' cell at night and is by their side during the day.

Once the black Labrador/golden retriever mixes complete two years of training, they'll be given to those in need for a $50 application fee.

--KEYC News 12