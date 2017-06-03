Woman Shot In Minneapolis Pizza Shop Expected To Survive

Minneapolis police say a 22-year-old woman who was shot in the chest while waiting in line at a downtown pizza restaurant is expected to survive.

Police say they suspect the shots came from a car outside Pizza Luce at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

The woman underwent surgery at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Reports say that the shots also broke off chunks of cement from a wall, striking an officer nearby. A parked car was hit but no one was inside.

Police are looking for the shooter.

--KEYC News 12