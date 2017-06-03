KEYC - New Ulm Stays Alive, Marshall Advances to Section 2AAA Champions

New Ulm Stays Alive, Marshall Advances to Section 2AAA Championship

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Marshall Tigers and Mankato West Scarlets baseball teams battled in the Section 2AAA winner's bracket Saturday.

Tigers win 12-1 and advance to Wednesday's Section Championship game. 

New Ulm played Mankato East in an elimination game later.

Eagles win 10-7 and face Mankato West on Tuesday. 

--KEYC News 12