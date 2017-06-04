Minnesota Mountain Bike Series Comes to Mankato

Mountain bikers took to the trails today as part of the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series.

The Bluff Riders Charge brings mountain bikers from all over to compete in multiple levels of racing. Today's race is hosted by Peace Coffee Racing, a bike racing group out of St. Paul.



"It's a fairly large event as you can see there's probably going to be three-five hundred coming through here today," Peace Coffee Racing director Phil Carlson said.



The series takes place across the state. Mankato is the perfect location for southern Minnesota.



"John and the guys here at Mt. Kato have these trails that they maintain and folks from Nicollet Bike Shop, one of the local bike shops here they maintain this as well as the Mankato High School cycling team. These guys all work hard to keep these trails in good shape it's a great place to host," Carlson added.



The bike race is a complete family affair. Children as young as six competed in today's race.



"It's fun to see the smiles on people's faces. It's just great for me to see family coming out, we've had a mother/daughter pair in the sport race we had brothers racing in the kid's comp and in the citizen categories and it's just cool to see that kind of thing happening," Carlson said.



The proceeds from this year's Charge will go to support the local cycling community. The Mountain Bike Series continues next week in Red Wing.

