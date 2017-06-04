KEYC - Minnesota Mountain Bike Series Comes to Mankato

Minnesota Mountain Bike Series Comes to Mankato

Posted: Updated:
By Erika Brooks, Reporter
Connect
MANKATO, Minn. -

Mountain bikers took to the trails today as part of the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series. 

The Bluff Riders Charge brings mountain bikers from all over to compete in multiple levels of racing. Today's race is hosted by Peace Coffee Racing, a bike racing group out of St. Paul.
 
"It's a fairly large event as you can see there's probably going to be three-five hundred coming through here today," Peace Coffee Racing director Phil Carlson said.
 
The series takes place across the state. Mankato is the perfect location for southern Minnesota.
 
"John and the guys here at Mt. Kato have these trails that they maintain and folks from Nicollet Bike Shop, one of the local bike shops here they maintain this as well as the Mankato High School cycling team. These guys all work hard to keep these trails in good shape it's a great place to host," Carlson added.
 
The bike race is a complete family affair. Children as young as six competed in today's race.
 
"It's fun to see the smiles on people's faces. It's just great for me to see family coming out, we've had a mother/daughter pair in the sport race we had brothers racing in the kid's comp and in the citizen categories and it's just cool to see that kind of thing happening," Carlson said.
 
The proceeds from this year's Charge will go to support the local cycling community. The Mountain Bike Series continues next week in Red Wing.

--KEYC News 12

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:41:37 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.