Four Injured, One In Critical Condition In Two Vehicle Crash

Officials say five people were injured after a two vehicle crash and one remains in critical condition.

Reports say a semi-truck driven by 26-year-old Zackery Charles Nathan Mills failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of CSAH 4 and Garden Avenue.

That's when he struck 27-year-old Dustin Ray Hoflock who was driving a 2015 Chevy Tahoe on the rear passenger's side.

It happened just before 3pm on June 2nd.

There were two individuals in the semi. The female was transported to the hospital.

All three individuals in the SUV were transported to a hospital where one was then airlifted to north memorial.

State patrol and Lamberton Police Department assisted at the scene.

Nathan Mills was arrested and is being charged allegedly for criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm and failing to stop at a stop sign.

The incident remains under investigation.

--KEYC News 12