Minnesota Family Fights To Save Farm From Dredging Plan

A Minnesota family is fighting to save a third-generation farm from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' dredging plan.

Corps plans to acquire a large portion of Willard Drysdale's 415-acre farm to store dredge material in Lower Pool 4 of the Upper Mississippi River in order to keep a nearby navigation channel operational.

According to a summary of the Corps' plan posted online, the permanent dredge storage sites that normally service the pool have reached capacity, forcing the engineers to build new facilities that could store the silt.

Drysdale, whose family has farmed the land since 1939, says he understands the Corps needs to keep the channel open. He just asks them to look elsewhere.

Wabasha County Administrator Michael Plante has written a supportive letter to the Corps outlining the county's concerns with the storage plan.

--KEYC News 12