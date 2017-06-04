Two Killed In ATV Crash

Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.