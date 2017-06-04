One Bright Star Hosts Children's Mini Camp

One Bright Star provides a resource for families who have lost a child, tonight the focus was on children who have lost a close loved one.



Sunday's Children's Mini Camp provided an opportunity for those children to connect with others through yoga, art and play. Something that is especially important for children facing a loss.



"Yoga has proven to release stress, anxiety and depression so that could be something that some of things could be experiencing. Just so they know they're not alone in this and they have other kids who are going through the same thing," One Bright Star Executive Director Amber Bannerman said.



The Mini Camp ended with a balloon release, in which children wrote a message to their loved one to be released into the sky. This is just one of four main events One Bright Star hosts every year for families.

