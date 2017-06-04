Man Arrested After High Speed Chase

One man is arrested after a high speed chase in Mankato earlier this morning.

According to the blue earth county sheriff's office, the driver Kevin Shakwan Martinez gave false information during a traffic stop along Madison Avenue shortly after nine Saturday morning.

Once authorities called for backup they say he fled in the vehicle and was pursued through several areas in Mankato before the State Patrol finally stopped the vehicle.

After that the suspect then took off on foot by Timberwolf Drive and Copper Village Circle before he was arrested in a garage ...

Martinez is being held in the Blue Earth County Jail and could face a number of charges including fleeing police, giving false information, and reckless driving.

He's also wanted on several felony warrants out of Kansas.

