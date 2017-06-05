Motorcyclist Killed In Lyon County Crash

A 28-year-old motorcyclist is killed in an accident over the weekend in Lyon County.

It happened just before noon Saturday.

The State Patrol says a motorcycle driven by Levi Wildman, of Carlos, was westbound on Highway 19 just east of Marshall, when he drifted over the center line and hit an eastbound vehicle.

The other driver, 87-year-old Adolph Bernardy of Wabasso, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Wildman died from his injuries.