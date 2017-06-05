Medical Marijuana Businesses Unsure About Future In Iowa

Following the limited expansion of a medical marijuana program in Iowa.., businesses say the state has a lot to learn to create a sustainable program.

The program is set to start July 1, but businesses are concerned it's too limited to attract enough patients. Because there is no legal way to get cannabis oil until companies begin manufacturing it in Iowa in December 2018, some also worry that people who could benefit will be out of luck.

About 6000 patients with qualifying conditions are expected to enroll in the program. Cannabis distributors say that might not be enough.

The program could be expanded if the Advisory Board recommends changes.