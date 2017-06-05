6-year-old Girl Pulled From Water Dies In Eastern Minnesota

A 6-year-old girl has died after being pulled from the water at the Washington County Park Reserve swimming beach in Lake Elmo.

Sheriff's deputies were called Sunday on a report that the girl was not breathing. Attempts were made to resuscitate the girl, but she was pronounced dead at Regions Hospitals in St. Paul.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Washington County Parks Department are investigating.